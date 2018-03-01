Medical camps under National Ayush Mission held

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

KATHUA/DODA: Indian systems of Medicine Deptt. Kathua organised a free medical checkup/awareness camp under National Ayush Mission under the guidance of Director ISM Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar and ADMO Kathua Dr. Vikram Singh Jamwal at village Chan Rorian.

In this camp a team of doctors as well as para medical staff rendered their services and examined over 373 patients of different ailments and were provided medicines free of cost. Doctors also made the people aware about the use of herbs available at their door steps by the way of Ayurveda.

Dr.D.R Bhagat, Dr. Sanjit Raina, Dr. Jyoti Sharma and Raj Kumar Super Pharmacist, Kuldeep Kumar, Jr. Pharmacist and Bodh Raj rendered their services for the smooth functioning of the camp. Prominent citizens including Vijay Kumar, Kishan Chand, Om Parkash, thanked the Deptt. for organising such type of camp.

Meanwhile, a similar camp was also held at village Ugad of Doda District. During the camp, more than hundreds of patients hailing from different parts of the Village Ugad were examined by Dr Mubashir Hussain Mintoo who conducted this day long camp.