Medical camp organised at Special Jail Correctional Home

STATE TIMES NEWS PULWAMA: Secretary DLSA Khurshidul Islam on Saturday inaugurated medical camp here at Special Jail Correctional Home Pulwama. During the camp, a team of doctors checked the Jail inmates and under-trials who were screened for different possible health issues. On the occasion, free medicines were distributed among the needy and necessary diagnostic tests were conducted. Secretary DLSA said that all measures are being taken to ensure that all the jail inmates and under-trials found suffering from diseases, get proper medical treatment.
