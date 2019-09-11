Media was very fond of Jaitley: Modi

Agency New Delhi: In his tribute to the late BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday touched on his close relations with the media, saying journalists were very fond of him as he could give them in 8-10 minutes what they would have otherwise take many hours to find out. “The media was very fond of him. Because they (journalists) would get in 8-10 minutes if they met Arun Jaitley which would have otherwise taken them work of 8-10 hours. He would explain to them and tell them what is right and wrong. He was helpful to the media by and large,” Modi said at a ‘Shradhanjali Sabha’ here. His life was full of diversity, he said, adding Jaitley would be aware of all “latest things” and knew things inside out. Jaitley also had a knack for one-liners, the prime minister said. The former finance minister was probably the most media savvy national leader of the BJP for decades and was considered his party’s most articulate face. Former BJP president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the party would always turn to him set its narrative on various issues.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper