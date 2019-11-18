Media, fourth pillar of democracy

Dear Editor,

There are numerous versions in which media as an institution, has come into play in our lives in today’s modern world. The traditional form of print media and transistor journalism still has a role to play in our life along with the widely prevalent social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, which are doing countless miracles in the modern society.

The act of giving voice to the voiceless is something which ensures the maximum participation of public to achieve the social and political objectives in a fair manner.

Media plays the role of an eye-opener. However, there are also numerous negative sides and byproducts of these modern styles of media and journalism, which needs to be addressed and regulated accordingly.

Also I would like to say that along with that, we need to look deeper into it and access its future. The system needs to be evaluated to ensure steady functioning of the modern aspects of media and journalism, actively playing its role in achieving the democratic objectives, and resulting in making this democracy even more vibrant and beneficial to all who are a part of it.

On World Press Day, I congratulate all media persons and request all to work in a positive manner.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.