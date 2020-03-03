Mechanism in place for quick deliverance of public services: Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lt. Governor K.K Sharma on Monday said that the grievances projected by people are being redressed in a time bound manner and necessary mechanism has already been put in place assuring quick delivery of public services.

The Advisor was interacting with scores of deputations who called on him from different parts of the UT for redressal of their grievances.

A deputation of Chairmen of Municipal Councils/Committees of Kashmir, while interacting with the Advisor, raised several issues related to working of these MCs and also the measures needed for speeding up the pace of development especially in R&B, Education , Tourism and Industries .

A deputation from Surankote Poonch raised the issue of construction of link road from CRF Road to Mohalla Gagiyan.

Deputation from Sidraman Wadwan led by Sarpanch demanded clearance of snow besides undertaking construction of link roads in the area.

A deputation from Bhaderwah raised several issues related to construction of various link roads in the town.

A deputation of Statistical and Planning Officials of Planning department called for early conduct of DPCs for their career progression.

Deputation of RAMSA subject teachers called for continuation of their services.

Deputation from Lolab Kupwara raised several developmental issues especially upgrading the electric infra in their area.

Several other deputations also called on Advisor and raised issues related to education, R&B, Industries and Commerce, Tourism and Culture asking for quick redressal.

The Advisor assured the deputations that the issues and grievances projected by them would be resolved in a time bound manner.