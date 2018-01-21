Measures taken to boost agri production in Poonch: Hanjura

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Minister for Agriculture, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura on Saturday said that the government has taken several concrete steps under central and State Sponsored schemes to make Poonch-Haveli Constituency self-sufficient in food grain production and boost the yield in traditionally rich villages for potato and garlic cultivation.

Replying to a question of Shah Mohammad Tantray in the Legislative Assembly, the minister said that the department has provided subsidized high yielding and hybrid variety seeds of maize, paddy and wheat besides, other non-food grain crops like mustard, vegetables and fodder as per the local area specific acclimatisation.

The department also organises farmers’ awareness programmes impart trainings, hold demonstrations about adoption of improved cultivation, post harvesting management practices and promotion of mechanized farming system available under different CSS/State Schemes, said the minister.

The minister informed that the department has prepared a DPR of Rs 7 crore to boost the production and quality in the garlic rich areas of the district, which is under consideration for sanction. He further said that during the year 2017-18, 10 qtls of garlic seed was provided to the farmers of Mandi, Loran, Swajian and Upper Shahpur among 330 farmers for quality production and seed multiplication. These areas are also under consideration for being developed as Garlic villages, said the minister.

Further rolling out the development plan, the minister for the boosting potato production, traditionally grown in villages Jhullas, Mandi, Loran and Poonch, the government has taken appropriate steps to make them economically viable Potato villages.

“The farmers are being pursued and motivated to adopt potato crop on a larger scale through formation of potato farmer groups in these clusters/villages” he informed. He said 90 qtls of certified potato seed has been distributed in Mandi and Loran areas and 40 qtls of seed in Jullahs and Poonch areas among 557 farmers during 2017.