Measures for strengthening Governor’s Grievance Cell discussed

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor K.K Sharma on Wednesday met a team of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India.

The team discussed functioning of Governor’s Grievance Cell and various mechanisms for the redressal of grievances after having a firsthand experience of functioning of the Cell during public darbar of the Advisor.

The meeting further discussed the improvements which can be brought in the grievance redressal besides integration of the portal of grievance cell with the Centers Personalized Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAM).

The Advisor also asked the visiting team to come up with suggestions regarding further improvement if any so that the grievance redressal cell is made more broad based and people centric.

The visiting team was led by Joint Secretary, DARPG, V Shashank Shekhar and also included Director DARPG, Alpana Shukla Rao, Deputy Secretary Prisca Methew and Deputy Secretary Ajit Kumar Sah as members.

It is pertinent to mention that the central team was on a two-day visit to get first hand information about the functioning of the grievance redressal cell and the mechanisms being put in place for prompt and effective disposal of the various issues being faced by the general public.