Measures being taken by Civil Administration for general public and employees of J&K

JAMMU: Treasuries and Banks are being made functional during this period even on holidays. ATMs are functioning smoothly, and it has been ensured that the cash is replenished on regular basis and people are drawing cash as and when required.

· Salary of all the Employees and “Wages” of DRWs/Casual Labourers etc. are being released.

· G.P Fund/Pension/Gratuity and other payments are being paid.

· Payments for Developmental works are also being cleared on priority.

· The delivery of vegetables/LPG/Poultry/eggs has been ensured at the door steps through mobile vans. Six (6) Mandies/Markets have been established in Srinagar City. Further, 2.5 lac sheep on hooves are available for public for Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice. In rest of the districts, the District Magistrates have made elaborate arrangements for the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

· Ration Ghats in every district have started functioning to supply ration to the general public. Out of 3697 Ration Ghats in Kashmir Division, 3557 ration Ghats have been made operational to provide ration to the general public.

· Special and elaborate arrangements have been made for the safe and Hassle free return of Hajis from Saudi Arabia, for which flights will commence on 18th of August. All Deputy Commissioners have nominated their Nodal Officers who will be stationed at the Airports from 18th August, 2019 for the convenience of the Haji Sahiban. Special Help Line desks will be established at Airport and Hajj House for the convenience of Hajis.

· The Government has made sufficient stocking of essential items. Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for 1 month, Kerosene Oil for 35 days, LPG for 01 month, High Speed Diesel (HSD) and MS for 28 days.

· All bakery/Poultry/Mutton shops are open today and long queues were seen outside these shops.

· Traffic is plying smoothly in Srinagar City and being regulated round the corner.

· All the health institutions at primary, secondary and tertiary level are functioning fully with doctors and Para Medical Staff. Identity Cards of the Medical Staff are being treated as movement passes. Further the medicines are available in sufficient quantity in all the institutions.

· Flights are operating as per the schedule and air tickets are being treated as movement passes.

· Magistrates have been deployed at every critical place to act as facilitators for the convenience of the general public.

· 300 special telephone booths are being established to help public to communicate with their kins and relations.

· Adequate arrangements for sanitation works have been made through Municipal Corporation and Municipalities.

· To ensure 24×7 Electric supply and immediate restoration of faults/breakdown, sufficient staff has been deployed and all receiving transmission/ distribution stations are fully functional. Adequate equipments (transmission cables and transformers) are also in stock.

· To ensure water supply, Staff has been deployed at Pumping Station and Filtration Plant round the clock.

· For Eid preparation, other than, the Provisional Stores, Bakery and Sweet Shops have been facilitated to remain open and cater the demands of the people.

· Laision Officers have been activated through Resident Commissioner, New Delhi in various places including Aligarh and New Delhi, to facilitate students of J&K for communicating with their families as well as celebration of the Eid Festival.