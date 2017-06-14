MEA condemns Lathicharge on female employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Medical Employees Association (MEA), Medical College and Associated Hospitals, strongly condemned the Lathicharge on female employees at Kathua.

Members of Association, while talking to reporters, said that the strike of female multipurpose health workers is going on in Director Health Services, Jammu for not getting their salary under the banner of Medical Employees Federation but the deaf and dumb government is unable to release their salary even after one month of strike.

If the demands of striking employees will not be considered at the earliest the employees of Medical College and Associated Hospitals will constrain to take strong steps in favour of female multipurpose health workers, they warned.

Members present in the press conference were Pardeep Sharma, Davinder Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Farooq Kousor, Bishan Verma, Pawan Jeet Kour, Shrista Jamwal, Tripta Chib, Ashu, Satbir Singh, Ashok Manhas, Sunita Hasha, Indu Khurdi, Sushma Sharma, Arun Kumar, Devi Ditta, Balwan Singh and Jankar Singh.