MD-JPDCL reviews status of revenue realisation, functioning of Corporation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Yasha Mudgal on Saturday reviewed the status of revenue realization and general functioning of the Corporation here at meeting of the senior functionaries.

Threadbare discussions were held on the status of revenue generation in Jammu Province, inspections conducted, recoveries made by the concerned authorities and metering status.

Chief Engineer Distribution Jammu, Sudhir Gupta briefed the meeting about Division wise revenue realizations and performance by the concerned authorities of JPDCL, through a power point presentation. The meeting also discussed Sub-Division wise revenue target and realizations for the year 2019-20, ending December, 2019.

The Managing Director emphasized upon the concerned authorities to achieve targets assigned to them by putting in extra efforts. She warned of action against poor performance and due encouragement to the officials recording over 90 percent targets.

The Managing Director also exhorted upon the senior functionaries to prepare a road map for improving revenue realization and its collection within the stipulated time frame.

She further stressed that unwarranted power outages will not be tolerated and asked for taking immediate steps to redress the public grievances in this regard.

She also asked the Engineers for taking strict action against power pilferage in their respective areas of jurisdiction by snapping illegal connections.

Superintendant Engineer (SE) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) Circle-I Jammu, Sandeep Seth; SE O&M Circle- Kathua, Karam Chand; SE O&M Circle-Batote, R C Sharma; SE O&M Circle-Kishtwar, Asgar and Executive Engineers of all the districts of Jammu Province attended the meeting.