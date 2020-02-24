MD JPDCL reviews progress of ongoing CSSs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Yasha Mudgal on Sunday convened a meeting to review the progress of ongoing Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CCSs) like IPDS, DDUGJY, PMDP (Urban) & PMDP (Rural) schemes in Jammu province.

On the occasion, the Managing Director acknowledged that some improvements have been registered in the progress of works as compared to the last meeting held in the first week of this month. Simultaneously, she maintained that there is still scope for improvements and a lot needs to be done in order to achieve the desired targets within stipulated time frame.

She directed the turnkey contractors to speed up the pace of work so that delays in dedicating these projects to public are avoided.

Chief Engineer (Projects) JPDCL, Manhar Gupta gave a detailed presentation about the status of all the ongoing works being executed under the said schemes in Jammu province.

Those who also attended the meeting included senior engineers of JPDCL (Projects), team leaders of RECPDCL and WAPCOS besides representatives of turnkey contractors.