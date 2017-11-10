MD JKPCC Daleep Thusu attached over charge of bribe collection

We had taken this decision in Srinagar but it got delayed due to Darbar Move: Naeem Akhtar

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: In a significant development, Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ordered removal and attachment of the high profile engineer Daleep Thusu as Managing Director of the prestigious Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) over serious charges of bribe.

Government Order No: 426-PW(R&B) of 2017 dated 9-11-2017, issued by Commissioner-Secretary R&B Department Sanjeev Verma said: “In the interest of administration, Daleep Thusu, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Ltd. is being attached in the office of Development Commissioner Works, J&K, till further orders”.

It said that the charge of MD had been assigned to the Corporation’s Executive Director (Engineer Nayeem Ahmad), in addition to his own work.

Even as Thusu’s attachment order did not elaborate reasons of his removal, official sources maintained that the Government swung into action after an audio clip, purportedly showing the MD asking a subordinate officer to collect bribe money of Rs 10 lakh for a “top man” in State Vigilance, went viral in social media. In the audio, the senior officer is heard advising a junior official to arrange Rs 5 lakhs in Jammu with the assurance that another Rs 5 lakh would be collected in Srinagar to make it Rs 10 lakh.

The senior officer is heard telling his subordinate that he had “roped in an extremely high level person” to pass on Rs 10 lakh to a senior Vigilance officer who, after receiving the money, would hush up a corruption-related matter against the JKPCC officers. It indicates that the JKPCC officers have allotted a huge supply order to their favourites through another public sector undertaking, namely SICOP. “Vigilance people will hush up the matter the way they have earlier hushed up a case against JAKFED”, the senior officer is heard saying in the audio clip.

Date of the conversation being unknown, it was not clear as to which officer of the State Vigilance Commission or Vigilance Organisation is the senior officer referring to. Nobody from Vigilance Organisation made a comment in reaction to contents of the audio clip. Director Vigilance Organisation Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani did not respond to a phone call from this newspaper.

Nevertheless, highly placed authoritative sources disclosed that the senior Vigilance officers took strong exception to the audio clip and stressed on the highest corridors of power that it should be made clear as to which of the Commission’s or Organisation’s officers had been purportedly roped in by MD of JKPCC through an “extremely influential contact” who also needed to be exposed. After a series of highest level deliberations, Government decided to order a multi-agency investigation as also immediate attachment of Thusu.

Minister of R&B, Naeem Akhtar, insisted that the Government had taken the decision of removing Thusu as MD of JKPCC in Srinagar. “It got delayed because of Darbar Move”, Akhtar told STATE TIMES. He said that the State government had last fortnight learned about some serious allegations against the MD and the decision of his removal was taken after taking the Chief Minister on board.

One of the highest profile officers, known for his intimate links to top politicians and bureaucrats from Srinagar and Jammu to New Delhi, Thusu remained under suspension after Vigilance Organisation initiated a probe into the Rs 25-crore scam involving construction of Ganpath Bridge in Doda. However, after some time he was reinstated and given a top position in the state Housing Board. Soon he was rehabilitated as MD of JKPCC.

In 2015, he was reportedly among the batch of the officers to be removed from service as “deadwood” by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s Government. However, the grapevine in top corridors of power said that some powerful Ministers and bureaucrats intervened and prevailed upon late Mufti to spare Thusu.

