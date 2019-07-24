MD AMUL meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Dr. R.S Sodhi, Managing Director,Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL), accompanied by the Board Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers’ Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr. Sodhi apprised Governor about plans of the AMUL to expand dairy related development activities in J&K in coordination with the JKMPCL which is the apex dairy cooperative organization in J&K with a network of 450 village dairy co-operative societies having more than 17,000 milk producers across the state.

Governor emphasised the crucial importance of ensuring quality milk supply to consumers by the milk cooperatives besides providing satisfactory remuneration to the milk producers. He observed that J&K has high potential in dairy sector which is required to be scientifically managed for optimum milk production.