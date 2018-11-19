MCs of District Rajouri get presidents, vice presidents

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Narinder Kumar and Vishal Gupta were elected as President and Vice President of Municipal Committee, Nowshera respectively here on Sunday through secret voting held at MC Office Nowshera under the supervision of Returning Officer (RO).

After declaring the result, RO handed over the certificates to newly elected President and Vice-President in the presence of other officials.

Likewise, Vijay Suri was elected as President of Municipal Committee, Kalakote and Agya Pal as Vice-President here today unopposed. Returning Officer, Kalakote handed over the certificates to newly elected president and Vice-president in the presence of prominent leaders, workers and citizens.

Similarly, Rajinder Sharma and Mohan Lal Prasher, were elected as President and Vice-President of the Municipal Committee, Sunderbani respectively. They were handed over the certificates by the Returning Officer, in presence of the other officials.

Meanwhile, According to Returning Officer, Thannamandi, Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Mir was elected as President of Municipal Committee, Thannamandi.