MC Udhampur dedicates passenger sheds to public

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: To provide basic facilities to commuters, the Municipal Council (MC) Udhampur on Wednesday dedicated four newly constructed passenger sheds on National Highway. According to Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council, Santosh Kotwal, the passenger sheds were constructed at a cost of Rs 2 lakh each from Omara Morh to Domail. He also informed that four more such sheds are in pipeline from Domail to Kallar Municipal area in Udhampur town.
