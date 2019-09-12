MC Samba launches Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: On the Direction of Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu Veer ji Hangloo and Deputy Commissioner Samba Rohit Khajuria, Municipal Committee Samba launched an awareness campaign regarding Swachhta Hi Sewa/ Swachh Bharat Jan Andolan regarding plastic waste management at Link Road Samba.

The campaign launched in the presence of Ajay Sangra Executive Officer Municipal Committee Samba and Pawan Kohli President and all municipal members.

Eo Municipal committee Samba Ajay Sangra, appealed to the people for not to use polythene bags, because of this they get diseases. People of district Samba asked to use cloth carry bags. Cloth Carry Bags Dasoti was also distributed among the students and public.

On this occasion, Kumer Singh, Vice President of Municipal Committee Samba and Corporator Ravi Khajuria of Ward No. 8 Samba and officers of Municipal Corporation were also participated in this campaign.