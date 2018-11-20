‘MBWU is not conducting polls’

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Chairman Mini Bus Workers Union (MBWU), Niranjan Singh clarified that the Union is not conducting any elections in the Jammu province.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Singh said that Munsiff Court has already ordered stay on the elections to be conducted by some political leaders who want to create a wedge among the unions. He said disciplinary action shall be taken against those members who will indulge in the activities detrimental to Mini Bus Workers Union.