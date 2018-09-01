MBSCET organises orientation workshop

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MBS College of Engineering and Technology (MBSCET), Jammu organised a career path orientation workshop for the students admitted in 1st semester of different streams.

Puneet Arora, CEO, Ecologic Corporation (HP) was the Resource Person, who delivered lecture on tools and ideas for new age career growth, new age computer labs for job preparations, current job market and entrepreneurship, impact of quantum computing on career, impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, the coming of singularity simulated future and skills of tomorrow. Principal, Prof Anjani Kumar presented memento to the Resource Person while Vice-Principal, Prof. Amrik Singh presented vote of thanks.