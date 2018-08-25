MBSCET organises induction programme

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The management of MBS College of Engineering and Technology (MBSCET), Jammu on Friday organised Induction Programme in the college auditorium for the newly admitted students for B.E. and MCA courses (2018 Batch).

Parents, students and other dignitaries of colleges of the trust, members of management committee and HoDs were present in the programme.

Induction Programme was inaugurated by Ravinder Singh, Vice-Chairman, MBSCET, Lakhbir Singh Bawa Advisor, Prof. Anjani Kumar Principal, Prof. Amar Singh Sudan (OSD), Prof. Amrik Singh Vice-Principal, Prof. Parveen Singh Dean-Academics, H.S Gill (DSW), Prof. Anmol Singh (Chairman, Sant Mela Singh College of Education), Bhupinder Singh (Retired DIG), Janak Singh and Prof. Hardev Singh by lighting the traditional lamp.

At the outset of programme, Prof. Amrik Singh and Prof. Parveen Singh presented PowerPoint presentation in which background of the college, infrastructure, academic status and achievements were highlighted.

In his address Prof. Anjani exhorted the students to be sincere in their studies and be dedicated for their future career. Prof. Anjani further stressed that the college shall leave no stone unturned for raising the academic standard of the students.

Ravinder Singh Vice-Chairman, MBSCET, in his address stressed the students to utilise their time in best way to achieve the desired goals in their lives. Students were asked to inculcate library culture to achieve heights in their career.

He also appealed to the faculty members to imbibe ideals for making students good citizens apart from providing quality education.

Prof. Jasmine Kour anchored the programme and vote of thanks was presented by Shalini Sharma.