MBS to face Khalsa Club in hockey final today

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Mahant Bachiter Singh (MBS) Simbal Camp and Khalsa Club Gole Gujral on Saturday qualified for the final of the fourth Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey Tournament being organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat at K K Hakku Stadium here.

The title clash shall be held tomorrow at the same venue at 2:00 PM. Earlier, in the semifinals, MBS Simbal Club defeated Ajit Club Gole Gujral 3-0. Ramnik Singh (29th) and Prabjot Singh (40th, 55th) were the scorers.

In other semifinal, Khalsa Club trounced Young Star Simbal Camp 4-1. Gagandeep Singh (15th), Sikanderpal Singh (18th), Manpreet Singh (43rd) and Jagjeet Singh (59th) were the scorers from winning side. For Young Star, Devinderpal Singh brought in the first blood in the 7th minute of the game.

In today’s semifinals, Industrialist, B.B Jain, Director Finance, Opinderjit Singh, Attar Singh (Businessman) and Fateh Singh (General Secretary DGPC Jammu) were special guests.

The semifinals were officiated by the technical panel comprising Karanjit Singh, Gurpeet Singh, Balmeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Joginder Singh and Gurjeet Singh.