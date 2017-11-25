MBS Simbal to meet Khalsa Club in Hockey final

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MBS Club Simbal shall meet Khalsa Club in the final of ongoing third Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey Tournament being organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat at K K Hakku Stadium, here tomorrow.

In the semifinals played on Friday, MBS Club Simbal defeated Hiranagar Club 4-1 while Khalsa Club downed Young Star Simbal Camp 2-1.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Karanjit Singh, P.P Singh, Joginder Singh, D. Singh, Satvir Singh, Gurjit Singh, Gurmeet Kaur, Baljit Kaur, Anjali Thakur and Harvinder Pal Singh.

In today’s matches, Member Legislative Council (MLC) Charanjeet Singh Khalsa was Chief Guest who appreciated this step of Kashmir Sikh Sangat for organising such event for better future of the youth.

“It will help the young generation to get far away from drugs and also will boost their morale,” he said.

MLC was honoured by the Organisers Manjeet Singh (Ex-Chairman Kashmir Sikh Sangat), Suchwant Singh (Retd. Director Agriculture), Gurcharan Singh (Retd. Session Judge) and T.P Singh (Organiser).