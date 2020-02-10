MBD Group holds distributors meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MBD Group on Sunday held a distributors and booksellers meet, here where the solutions to various problems were discussed.

In the meet, pre-primary books featuring popular Disney and Pixar stories from Mickey & Friends, Princess, The Lion King, Frozen, Cars, Toy Story franchises and more were introduced to booksellers.

Managing Director MBD Group, Monica Malhotra Kandhari said, “We are looking forward to the collaboration between the Disney theme and the educational experts of MBD Group to provide young children an opportunity to embark on an adventure of magical knowledge with their favourite Disney characters. Our aim of releasing the pre-primary book series of Disney Publishing is to make learning opportunities entertaining and informative, to generate curiosity in children and to foster creativity.”

Balwant Sharma (Executive Director and National Sales Head) said that the MBD Group is emerging as a revolution in the education world.

“From primary education to higher education, MBD has been certified as a milestone in the path of science, art, literature, mathematics, technical education and health education,” he said.

He also announced the new schemes of the company for the distributors and motivated the distributors to take maximum advantage of these schemes.

GM of MBD Group, Jawahar Lal Sharma in his welcome address and assured that in future also his group will launch new titles in all subjects of CBSE and all State Boards and increase the level of education and will take new steps to make it better and easier.

He said that the way distributors have given their cooperation to the MBD Group for many years, they will continue to give the same in future also.

Balwant Sharma, Jawahar Lal, Ravinder Pathania (GM-Publication) and Rajan Magotra (Branch Manager) honoured the incoming distributors and encouraged them for their good work and also to do more good work in future.

Jagdish Sharma (ASM), Balwant Singh (ASM) and all of Jammu’s Sales and Marketing team of MBD Group were present on the occasion.