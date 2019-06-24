MBBA delegation meets MP Manhas; seeks restoration of Dogri News Unit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Maatri Bhasha Bachao Andolan, Jammu led by its Convener, Advocate Hari Chand Jalmeria met Rajya Sabha member, Shamsher Singh Manhas and presented him a memorandum asking for restoration of Dogri News Unit at Central Headquarters of All India Radio, New Delhi.

The delegation comprised of Ramankant Singh Manhas, B.R Manhas and Ghulam Ali.

Jalmeria apprised Manhas that Dogri and Kashmiri News Units at Central Headquarters of All India Radio New Delhi were opened in 1947 in the wake of tribal invasion in the State to counter the poisonous and false propaganda of Pakistan.

“Now, despite the fact that Dogri has been included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and has become one of the 22 national languages, its Central News Unit has been closed since 2017 by the decision of Prasar Bharti Board whereas Kashmiri and Punjabi units continue to be there. This is discrimination with Dogri,” said Jalmeria.

Jalmeria requested Manhas to raise the issue of restoration of Dogri News Unit at Central Headquarters of All India Radio New Delhi, in Zero Hour of Rajya Sabha session and also impressed upon the Union Government to withdraw its decision and restore Dogri’s News Unit at New Delhi without further wastage of time.

Manhas assured that he would raise the issue in Rajya Sabha and also take it up with Union Government.