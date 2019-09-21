Mayor visits Ward 31, listens to grievances of people

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta on Friday visited Talab Tillo, Vikas Lane and Puran Nagar areas under Ward No 31 and listened to grievances of people of the area.

The residents of the areas highlighted various issues related to sanitation, installation and rectification of street lights, lifting of stray dogs/animals, de-silting of deep drains etc.

Mayor assured the residents that all their genuine issues would be resolved on war footing basis.

He urged them to cooperate with field staff of JMC for making Jammu City clean and green under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Councillor Sucha Singh, Vishu Sharma, Sahil Sharma and Rohit Anand were also present on the occasion.