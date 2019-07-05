Mayor visits Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar, reviews facilities

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta on Thursday visited the Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar and reviewed various medicare facilities being provided to patients. The Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Chander Parkash also accompanied the Mayor.

During his visit, the Mayor enquired about functioning of various units in the hospital and inspected RBSK unit, DEIC unit, emergency laboratory section, labour room, dialysis unit, children ward, SNCU, pain management and palliative care ward, physiotherapy unit, radiology section, tobacco sensation centre, OPDs and parks of hospital.

On enquiring about the new building of hospital, the Mayor was informed that the building has been taken over by the Medical College. He suggested for holding regular meetings with public representatives and various NGOs for further improving the functioning of the hospital.

Mayor assured for providing 100 flower plants along with flower-pots for beautification of the hospital and suggested Hospital authorities to plant shady-trees in the premises during forthcoming rainy season.

The Mayor appealed to people to visit hospital and donate liberally for developing the hospital besides provide enhanced medical services. He also directed the concerned for removing encroachments surrounding hospital boundaries besides taking necessary measures for cleanliness of drains.