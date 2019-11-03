Mayor visits GHS Rajpura Mangotrian, distributes uniforms

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta on Saturday visited Government High School Rajpura Mangotrian of Ward No.33 and reviewed development works in the school.

Councillor Surinder Chowdhary, Ashok Jogi Committee member of the school, Babu Sharma and Shamsher Singh were also present. Certain important issues regarding development of the school with modern facilities were also discussed.

Mayor assured the committee members that demands put forth regarding development activities of the school will be taken on war footing. He also threw light on segregation of garbage in school as well as at their respective residence among the students and staff members and asked them not to use single-use plastic and polythene in their daily life.

Later, he also distributed uniforms among the poor and deserving children studying in the school.