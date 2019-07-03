Mayor visits Channi Himmat; takes stock of people’s problems

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta on Tuesday visited Channi Himmat and other adjoining areas falling under ward no 50 and took stock of various problems being faced by residents of the area. Councilor Neena Gupta, Health Officer JMC Dr Saleem Khan, Sanitation Officer, Assistant Sanitation Officer and other field staff of JMC also accompanied the Mayor.

On the occasion, the Mayor interacted with inhabitants of Channi Himmat area, who put forth their demands regarding provision of better sanitation, de-silting of drains, Nallahs to avoid water logging and over flowing of dirty water during rainy season, proper fogging, lifting of stray dogs and repairing of defunct streets lights.

The Mayor listened to their grievances patiently and assured that all their demands will be sorted out on priority basis. He directed all the accompanying officers to personally monitor major grievances of inhabitants on daily basis. Asking people not to use polythene, the Mayor urged them not to throw garbage, filth, etc on lanes or drains besides cooperating with JMC staff for making their ward neat, clean and green.