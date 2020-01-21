Mayor urges locals to plant saplings for making Jammu clean, green

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Urging locals not to throw wastes and garbage in public lanes and drains, the Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta on Monday inspired people to plant more and more saplings in and around their localities, for making a clean and green Jammu.

He was addressing gathering after inaugurating development works in Ward No 71 during an extensive tour of Sidhra and surrounding localities. Mayor was accompanied by Shama Akhtar Councillor JMC, B S Thakur President Tawi Vihar Residents Welfare Association, Rajesh Gupta and eminent inhabitants of Tawi Vihar Colony, Anil Gupta AEE (JMC), concerned Junior Engineer, Contractor and other field officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, the Mayor started construction work of various drains and lanes along with other works in Ward No 71, to be completed at an estimate cost of Rs 10.50 lakh, which will be executed by the Engineering Wing of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor directed engineers to complete the aforesaid development works with quality material and upto the satisfaction of inhabitants at the earliest. He assured the gathering that all remaining works in their ward will be taken up on priority basis as JMC has started development activities in every ward with active consent of concerned Councillor and general public.