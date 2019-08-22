Mayor takes stock of people’s issues; inaugurates Sulabh Shauchalayas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta on Wednesday visited various areas including Parade, Raj Tilak Road, Purani Mandi and Link Road areas of Jammu city and took stock of the problems being faced by the residents of the areas.

Corporator Sunita Koul, Prem Singh Chib, Assistant Commissioner (Rev), JMC Talat Mehmood, Chief Transport Officer, Joginder Bali AEE (Electric) and representatives of Bazar Association accompanied the Mayor.

Concerned councilor as well as residents and shopkeepers of the areas put forth various demands before the Mayor which includes proper sanitation, spraying of lime, fogging, installation and repair of street lights, lifting of stray dogs on routine basis. They also asked that garbage dumping site opposite Parade Ground should be cleaned at the earliest, seeing the shortage of drinking water in the area, new pipeline with bigger diameter should be laid.

Mayor assured the representatives that all genuine demands would be redressed and directed the concerned officers to resolve all the aforesaid issues on at an earlier date.

Later, Mayor inaugurated two Sulabh Shauchalayas at Digiana and Satwari Chowk respectively.

Baldev Sigh Billoria Chairman, Health & Sanitation Committee, JMC, Raj Rani, Councillor Ward No 45, Dawarka Chowdhary, Councillor Ward No 46, Hardeep Singh President of Cantonment Board Satwari, Executive Engineer, AEEs, J.Es of JMC, inhabitants of Digiana, Satwari, Nai Basti, representatives of Sulabh International, members of market association were also present.

Mayor asked the Incharge of Sulabh International as well as shopkeepers of the locality to cooperate with JMC in maintaining cleanliness of the Sulabh Shauchalayas which are being built under Swachh Bharat Mission.