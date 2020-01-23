Mayor starts various development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing the drive to provide better development and basic facilities to people of Jammu city, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation on Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of various parts of Jammu city, including wards No 49, 50 and 53, for taking stock of different ongoing development activities. During the visit, he also met inhabitants of wards and listened to their grievances patiently.

In Ward No 49, the Mayor inaugurated a well-furnished community /public toilet at Balgram SOS Home, Channi Rama, Jammu, built on demand of management of SOS Home. Kamal Singh Jamwal, Councilor of Ward No 49, Arun Gupta XEn JMC, Anil Gupta AEE JMC, representatives of a Voluntary Organisation on Environment & Social Economic Planning (VOESEP), concerned contractor, management of SOS Home besides a number of children studying at Balgram were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor also laid foundation stone for construction of deep-drains at Sec 4 Channi Himmat, Jammu near Ambika supermarket, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.70 crore. Baldev Singh Billoria, Chairman Health & Sanitation committee JMC, Neena Gupta Councilor Ward No 50, Vinay Gupta BJP District President, Neeraj Puri Councilor Ward No 54 and BJP Gandhi Nagar Mandal President, Anil Kumar Masoom Councilor Ward No 10, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta AEE UEED along with a number of residents and field staff of JMC were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor directed the engineers of UEED to execute aforesaid development works with quality material within stipulated time period. Later, Mayor visited Ward No 53 in Trikuta Nagar area and started upgradation and renovation of Jagdish Aggarwal Park in presence of Jyoti Devi, Baldev Billoria Chairman Health & Sanitation committee, Neeraj Puri Councilor, Vinay Gupta BJP District President, Anil Kumar Masoom Councilor, Sham Lal Senior BJP leader and eminent citizens of the area.

Mayor appealed to the gathering for coming forward and cooperating with JMC in development and other initiatives of Corporation for making Jammu neat, clean & green under Swachh Bharat Mission. He also requested people to grow plants in their locality, segregate dry & wet garbage at source and avoid use of plastics, polythene- bags etc.