Mayor starts development works

JAMMU: Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta on Tuesday laid foundation stone of community toilet at Rehari Colony Jammu which was the long pending demand of concerned councilors and inhabitants of the area. He also planted large number of saplings at different spots of Rehari Colony.

Anu Bali and Arun Khanna, Councilors of Ward No 24 & 25 respectively inhabitants and social workers of these wards accompanied the Mayor. Later, Mayor visited Government High School, Tawi Pulpar and its surrounding areas near Ware House, Jammu along Amit Gupta, Councilor, Ward No 19 and other field staff of JMC and conducted major plantation drive in the premises of school.

He also reviewed the construction work of community toilet, public toilet complex and took stock of the other issues of the school being raised by staff members for the welfare of children studying there.

The Mayor listened to the problems patiently and directed the concerned to resolve the issues of sanitation, de-weeding of china grass, fogging, etc. on war footing.