Mayor starts development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta started construction work of various lanes in Gangyal area, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 18 lakh.

Vinay Gupta Jammu District President BJP, Baldev Singh Billoria Chairman of Health & Sanitation Committee JMC, Councillors Jai Deep Sharma, Surjeet Singh and Jyoti Devi, Harbans Chowdhary, Sham Lal besides a number of party workers were present on the occasion.

Mayor directed the engineers and concerned contractor to complete aforesaid works in a time bound manner. He further said that JMC has expedited the development works in all the wards of city and asked the officers to deploy more men & machinery in Gangyal area for resolving other issues like construction/renovation of left-over lanes and drains, providing street-lights, better sanitation, lifting of stray animals etc. He also appealed to people for cooperating with Jammu Municipal Corporation to make Jammu city neat, clean & green.