Mayor starts development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation on Wednesday inaugurated blacktopping work of inner roads and lanes at Ahinshah Vihar, near Jain Colony, Talab Tillo here to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Mayor directed engineers and concerned contractor to complete the blacktopping, with quality work, within stipulated time period.

Earlier, Mayor toured various other areas including Camp Road, Jain Colony and Talab Tillo of Ward No 32 and listened to grievances of inhabitants. The people highlights various issues related to deployment of more Safaikaramcharis, lifting of stray animals, construction of lanes and drains, installation of street lights, de-silting of deep drains and Nallahs etc. Corporator Sat Pal Karlupia, Surinder Kanyia, Gyat Jain, Ashok Jain, Narinder Jain, Deep Jain, Rajneesh Jain and Sanjeev Bangotra were also present on the occasion.

Mayor assured the residents that all their demands will be fulfilled on war footing. He urged public not to throw garbage, silt, polythene in drains and lanes besides cooperating with JMC officials for making Jammu neat and clean.