Mayor reviews ongoing development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing the drive to carry out various development activities in various parts of Jammu city, the Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta on Tuesday toured various areas of Bahu-Fort, Kalika colony and other localities falling under ward no 48 and took stock of various ongoing development works.

MLC Vikram Randhawa, Sham Lal Councilor Ward no 48, Mohd Taj Choudhary Executive Engineer (UEED), Anil Gupta Assistant Executive Engineer JMC and other officials of JMC’s engineering wing and UEED were also present on the occasion.

While interacting with the Mayor, the residents as well concerned Councilor highlighted various demands and grievances which included completion of left-over Nallah flowing through Kalika Colony and installation of more street lights enroute Bahu Fort Temple.

The Mayor directed the Executive Engineer (UEED) to expedite pace of remaining construction work of Nallah in order to address long pending grievances of inhabitants.

The Mayor, in presence of Vikram Randhawa, Baldev Singh Billowria, Chairman Health and Sanitation Committee, Councilors Raj Kumar, Neena Gupta and Dinesh Gupta besides a number of locals, also inaugurated a Sulabh Shauchalaya under Swachh Bharat Mission near Shankar Market, Channi Himmat. Arun Gupta Executive Engineer JMC, Anil Gupta AEE, JMC and representatives from Sulabh International were also on the occasion. Later, he also laid foundation stone of another Sulabh Shauchalaya in parking area of Shivalya Temple at Panjbakhtar road under ward no 15.

Baldev Singh Billoria, Councilors Sandhaya Gupta and Dinesh Gupta, officers from JMC’s engineering wing and Sulabh International representatives were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor appealed to residents as well as shopkeepers to stop using polythene carry-bags.

He further asked them not to throw solid wastes, garbage, filth etc in public places, lanes, drains or in Nallah flowing through their locality besides cooperating with Jammu Municipal Corporation for making Jammu city neat, clean and green.