Mayor reviews ongoing de-silting of canals

JAMMU: Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta along with engineers of Irrigation & Flood Control Department conducted extensive tour of Akhnoor road, Paloura and other adjoining areas, and reviewed ongoing de-silting / cleaning work of Ranir Canal.

Mayor directed the concerned for thorough cleanling of all canals keeping in view the prevailing situation arising due to coronavirus threat in entire world including J&K and asked them to assure that all silt, Mulba etc extracted from canals be immediately lifted from roadside so that general public do not face any hardship while passing through the areas. Jammu Municipal Corporation has already started sanitation drives, thermal fogging by deploying its men & machinery in all wards of JMC to contain the spread of virus in the city, he added.

Later, Mayor along with Rajinder Singh Chib District President Rural BJP, Tripta Devi, Councillor Ward No 66, Tara Chand Mandal Vice President BJP and Sanjeev Mahajan, AEE UEED toured various areas near EWS Colony at Sector 1 and 2, adjoining Janipur Police Station, and started construction work of deep drains / Nallahs, which will be completed by UEED at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Mayor also visited areas under ward no 7 along with Councillor Ritu Choudhary and started construction work of a community hall adjoining Jangam Mandir, Vivekananda Chowk near Dennis Gate Jammu. The construction work will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 10.50 lakh only by the Engineering wing of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Mayor appealed to general public to come forward and co-operate with Jammu Municipal Corporation in all development activities undertaken by JMC for maintaining proper cleanliness in and around their localities besides strictly following the Advisory issued by the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.