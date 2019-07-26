Mayor reviews functioning of General Functions, Finance & Planning Standing Committees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta on Thursday reviewed functioning of General Functions and Finance and Planning Standing Committees here.

Members of General Functions Standing Committee comprised of Akshay Sharma, Dinesh Gupta, Bhanu Mahajan, Anu Bali, Sucha Singh, Sunita Gupta, Surjeet Singh and Neeraj Puri and members of Finance and Planning Standing Committee namely Sunita Koul, Anil Masoon, Anita Sharma, Nidhi Mangotra, Gourav Chopra, Neena Gupta, Ashok Singh and Anil Kumar were present in the meeting.

Joint Commissioner (A), Pardeep Singh, Assistant Commissioner (R), Prem Singh, Chief Accounts Officer Joginder Sharma, Executive Engineers (C), (T) and (E), AEE (M), Health Officer, CTO, MVO, STP and Revenue Officers of JMC were also attended the meeting.

In the General Functions Committee meeting, threadbare discussions on the functions related to the establishment matters and general public importance issues were discussed.

Mayor directed the concerned officers to generate more revenues for smooth functioning of the Corporation.

In the & Finance and Planning Standing Committee meeting, Mayor directed the Enforcement Wing to issue notices to those commercial establishments who have installed generators outside their establishments causing inconvenience to the general public and traffic congestions. He issued directions to the officers that stern action be initiated against those who are doing commercial activities in the municipal residential flats.

It was also decided in the meeting that 25 Safaikaramcharis will be provided to the extended wards.

Mayor also discussed in the meeting a proposal to make a Rehri Haat in Jammu for street vendors by which the roads of Jammu city can be decongested besides rehabilitating the street vendors.