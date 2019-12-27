Mayor reviews development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta on Thursday visited Ward No 47 and 48 and took stock of ongoing development work of Nallah, which is being executed by UEED at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore.

Gupta conducted an intensive tour of Ward No 47 and 48 in Kalka Colony, Gorkha Nagar and other areas of Bahu Fort to review ongoing construction work of Nallah.

Vinay Gupta BJP District President, Lucky Puri Gandhi Nagar Mandal President, Sharda Kumari Councilor of Ward No 47, Sham Lal Bason Councilor Ward No 48, Karuna Chhetri, President Gorkha Samaj, Sanjeev Gupta AEE, UEED, Surinder Sharma Junior Engineer UEED and officials of JMC were also present on the occasion.

Mayor directed the Engineering Wing of UEED to execute the construction work of Nallah upto tail-end without leaving any portion incomplete as dirty-water enters into the locality during rainy season thereby creating havoc for people living in the ward. He assured that all left-over development works will be taken on priority basis as most of the people in the wards belong to Below Poverty Line category.

Later, Mayor visited Gorkha Nagar Colony and listened to the residents who highlighted their problems including laying of scraps of old-vehicles and other waste materials by shopkeepers and scrap-dealers on roads, poor sanitation, street-light problem besides demanded lifting of garbage, filth etc on daily basis from the colony. Mayor asked field staff to redress the grievances of people on priority basis. He also directed the shopkeepers to remove scraps from the roadside.