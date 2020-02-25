Mayor reviews development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation on Monday conducted an extensive tour of Rajpura and Shakti Nagar areas to take stock of various ongoing construction works. Councilors Anu Bali and Surinder Choudhary also accompanied the Mayor.

On the occasion, Mayor started extensive work of laying of slab on a Nallah, flowing through Wards No 24, 28 and 29, at Rajpura near Shanta School. The Nallah work would be carried out by UEED under AMRUT Scheme at an estimate cost of Rs 1.26 crore.

Mayor directed the Engineering Wing of UEED to complete the project with quality material and upto the satisfaction of inhabitants within stipulated time period, so that people can have a sign of relief.