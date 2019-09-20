Mayor lays foundation stones of Sulabh Toilet complexes

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta on Thursday laid foundation stones of Sulabh Toilet complexes at Green Belt Park, Channi Himmat and Kunjwani Chowk in Jammu. MLC Vikram Randhawa, Councillors Neena Gupta and Pritam Singh were also present on the occasion. The Sulabh toilet complexes, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 10.50 lakh each, will be constructed and maintained by Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, on ‘pay and use basis’ for 10 years. Arun Kumar Gupta, Executive Engineer JMC, Anil Kumar Gupta AEE JMC, Sanjay Raina JE JMC, Anil Kumar Singh Honorary Controller Sulabh International Social Service Organisation J&K, senior BJP leaders, and Sulabh volunteers were also present on the occasion.
