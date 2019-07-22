Mayor inaugurates plantation drive in Trikuta Nagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Keeping the spirit of Van Mohatsav alive with the ongoing tree plantation drive across the State, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta on Sunday inaugurated a plantation drive at Trikuta Nagar area.

The drive was organized by Urban Forestry Division in collaboration with Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) here at Mini Market Trikuta Nagar. Suresh Chugh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K, Sameer Bharti Chief Conservator of Forests Jammu, Simul Chanjagia Conservator of Forests East Circle Jammu, Sunil Singh DFO Urban Forestry Jammu, Alok Morya DFO Jammu, Corporator of Ward No 53 Jyoti Devi and Ward 54, Neeraj Puri and members of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Association were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Jammu informed that all the vacant areas in the city will be covered by holding plantation drives. He said the trees planted by different departments are to be managed and looked after by the respective departments. He appealed to the residents for nurturing the saplings for their longevity. He asked the residents to adopt the saplings planted near their houses for the 100 per cent survival and healthy growth of each sapling into full-fledged tree for creating serene environment.

The Mayor appreciated Rajinder Kakkar, President of the Society for his initiative to make the society’s surroundings green.

Suresh Chugh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said that Greening J&K drive has taken up momentum in all parts of the State. He said several plantation drives have been launched with the active participation of municipal corporations, Panchayats, schools, colleges, army and other paramilitary forces.

Rajni Rohmetra, Joint Secretary TNWS said that plants are the lifeline of people as they offer desired resistance to pollution which has crossed the admissible limits especially in urban sectors. “Besides, these act as oxygen (Fresh air) generating factories thus rejuvenating our cities by providing much needed respite from global warming, rain deficit and poor air quality”, she added.

While stressing on protecting nature, she appealed to the residents of Trikuta Nagar to come forward and plant at least five trees to make environment serene, green and pollution free.

Claiming that trees are also the natural habitat of birds and several other creatures like honey bee, etc, she said that it is the necessity of present time to have plenty of trees in the vicinity to sustain life.