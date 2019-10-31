Mayor inaugurates LED lights at Apsara Road

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Chander Mohan Gupta along with Corporator (Ward No. 21) Bhanu Mahajan on Wednesday inaugurated LED light facility at Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. The development project was completed under the supervision of Corporator Ward No 21 Bhanu Mahajan at an estimated cost of Rs 28.14 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor informed that in coming time the same LeD lights will be installed in all the wards of Jammu city.

Bhanu Mahajan said that it was the long pending demand of the inhabitants of the area and being the representative of the area, she is committed to address all their demands. She stressed upon Swachh Bharat Mission and urged the inhabitants to maintain a clean and green environment.