Mayor inaugurates ‘Ghar Pe Parindon Ki Dastak’

JAMMU: As a part of Wildlife Protection Week, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta inaugurated three-day long bird photo exhibition ‘Ghar Pe Parindon Ki Dastak’ at Kala Kendra on Thursday. The exhibition has been organised by ‘The Himalayan Avian’ in which 80 pictures, clicked by Guldev Raj at their home site, have been displayed. Purpose of the exhibition is to make people aware about birds coming at their home site. Mayor said that a single tree in densely populated area, makes way for attracting a number of birds. Birds also play an important role to maintain ecological balance, he added. The Mayor praised efforts of photographer Guldev Raj for his work. Raj Kumar Gupta, President J&K Gaushala Samiti and Rajesh Kesari, National Vice President, Shiv Sena Hindustan were the Guests of Honour and urged people to make Jammu neat and clean.

Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board, Ashok Thappa and Devinder Singh (social-worker) asked people to plant maximum trees in urban areas for conservation of environment. A folder of local birds was also released on the occasion.