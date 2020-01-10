Mayor inaugurates development works

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Continuing drive to provide better development as well as basic facilities to people of Jammu, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation started development work of a park at Sector No 1, Trikuta Nagar here on Friday, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh. On the occasion, residents put forth various demands including construction/ renovation of left-over lanes & drains, blacktopping of roads and rectification of street and High-Mast lights. The Mayor assured them that all the highlighted issues would be resolved at the earliest. Prerna Nanda J&K Media Secretary BJP, K D Sharma, Inder Sharma, Sahil Gupta, Parveen Gupta, Ramesh Chander, Sham Lal, Manju Chawla, Laxmi, Rajinder Sharma, Gopal Krishan and Madhu Gupta were also present on the occasion.
