Mayor inaugurates development work at Tawi Arti Ghat

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta inaugurated development work on the bank of Surya Putri River Tawi, Bikram Chowk, here on Friday. Councilors Amit Gupta and Surinder Sharma and members of Tawi Andolan were also present on the occasion. This development work was executed at the estimate cost of Rs 8.30 lakh by Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan appealed to the general public not to throw polythene, plastics and other waste materials in the River Tawi and co-operate with the staff of Jammu Municipal Corporation in making Jammu city neat, clean and green.
