Mayor for development of Shaheed Amarnath Samarak Park

JAMMU: Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta on Monday visited Shaheed Amarnath Samarak Park, Opposite Civil Secretariat, Shalamar Road, Jammu and took stock of various facilities. Mayor interacted with Committee Members of the Park and listened to their demands regarding proper modification, upgradation as well as improvement of park with modern facilities.

Arun Gupta, Executive Engineer JMC, Daleep Kumar JE and other field staff were also present.

Mayor assured the committee members that the park will be developed and maintained by JMC in a proper way. He directed the Engineering Wing to carry out development work of the park on war-footing and also appealed to the general public not to throw garbage and polythene in the park.