May Fair HSS students excel in 5th National Tanisha Do Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Students of May Fair Higher Secondary School brought laurels to the school in 5th National Tanisha Do Championship organized by Rajasthan Tanisha Do Association held at Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan. Bhumi Sharma of Class 11th won silver medal while Kamakshi Sharma and Saransh Dogra of Class 11th won bronze medals. Abhey Basur, Director May Fair Schools congratulated the students and their Coach Shubham Sharma for their outstanding performance.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper