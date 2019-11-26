May Fair HSS students excel in 5th National Tanisha Do Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of May Fair Higher Secondary School brought laurels to the school in 5th National Tanisha Do Championship organized by Rajasthan Tanisha Do Association held at Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan.

Bhumi Sharma of Class 11th won silver medal while Kamakshi Sharma and Saransh Dogra of Class 11th won bronze medals.

Abhey Basur, Director May Fair Schools congratulated the students and their Coach Shubham Sharma for their outstanding performance.