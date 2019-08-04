Mauritius High Commissioner meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: J. Goburdhun, High Commissioner of Republic of Mauritius to India, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Saturday. High Commissioner discussed with Governor the matters relating to further strengthening of the cultural and economic ties between the two countries. Governor mentioned to the High Commissioner, many areas which have a very high potential for collaboration between Republic of Mauritius and India.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’d love to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe: Taron Egerton
Shilpa Shetty returns to acting with ‘Nikamma’
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper