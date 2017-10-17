Mattoo pitches for industry-oriented education

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Chief Minister, Prof. Amitabh Mattoo on Tuesday pitched for introduction of industry oriented courses at various levels to increase employability of educated unemployed youth in the industrial sector.

Prof. Mattoo was speaking at an interactive session of Industrialists and student union representatives convened as part of the state government’s initiative to broad base the scope of education to bridge critical gaps in qualification and employability.

In this regard, government has constituted a working group- Knowledge Initiative headed by Prof Mattoo for preparation of a vision document to recommend certain reforms to meet these goals.

Financial Commissioner (Coordination) Resident Commission, J&K Government K.B Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Higher education department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, , Registrar University of Jammu Meenakshi Kilam, were present in the meeting.

“There is a need to create a bridge through education to enable the youth to become stakeholders in industrial sector as entrepreneurs and employers and employees” he suggested. For this, he said there was a need to broad base the scope of education to suit the current employment market in all fields, including the industry.

He said government’s target is to prepare a vision document through this Knowledge initiative. He stressed upon the participants to think on the lines which would pave the way for them to capitalize on each-others abilities. He stressed on working towards realizing the dream of Former Chief Minister late Mufti Mohammad Syed to make the state a hub of education of international standard. He said for this government has been making progressive policies, issuing guidelines and launching various schemes.