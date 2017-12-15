Matter of faith

Though National Green Tribunal (NGT) has clarified its stand on declaring the Cave Shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘silence zone’ and prohibiting religious offerings beyond the entry point, it looks some outfits ready to turn the issue for some petty benefits are bent upon to make it the same as happened in 2008. The Amarnath Cave Shrine is considered to be one of the holiest in Hinduism. The Cave itself is covered with snow most of the year except for a short period of time in summer when it is open for pilgrims. A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had said on Wednesday that the Amarnath Shrine Board should ensure that proper infrastructural facilities are provided to the pilgrims so that they are not deprived of a clear ‘Darshan’, and the ecology of the area is not disturbed. Earlier the Tribunal had said that declaring the area around the Amarnath Cave Shrine a “silence zone” would be helpful in preventing avalanches and maintaining its pristine nature. Earlier to this controversy the Tribunal had put a cap on devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. The tribunal had fixed 50,000 limit for devotees again the plea was of safeguarding environment. Logic is very simple lesser the footfall lesser would be strain on environment and the story is same at Amarnath too. Concern for preserving environment is always welcome but not at the cost of peoples’ faith and religious feelings and any tampering would have adverse impact. How about noise pollution emanating from other religious places? Has the Tribunal ever taken notice of noise pollution created by some religions? NGT should confine itself to protecting the degrading environment rather than tampering with religious sentiments of the people which may attract unwanted controversies. NGT’s clarification came following protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which had termed its earlier order as a “Tughlaki Fatwa” (whimsical whip). It had said that Hindus were not responsible for every ecological problem on earth. There are many environmental issues which need to be attended on priority than the religious issues which should be given some space as they all survive on peoples’ faith and let that not be eroded.