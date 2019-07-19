Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next

Los Angeles: Matt Damon is set to star in “Spotlight” helmer Tom McCarthy’s new directorial venture “Stillwater”.

The Participant Media feature will be Damon’s next project post “Ford v Ferrari”.

McCarthy has co-written the script with Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre.

According to Variety, the movie revolves around an American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma, Bill (Damon), who goes to Marseille to meet his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. But as Bill gets confronted by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, he decides to make his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

“In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world,” the plot line read.

The film will be produced in association with Participant Media, alongside Anonymous Content, Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, McCarthy and the late Steve Golin.

“The opportunity to reunite with Tom after Spotlight and to partner with our friend and colleague Jonathan King for the first time in his new role makes Stillwater a very special film for everyone at Participant.

“This is a wonderful script, centred on universal themes of connection and the search for truth, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to audiences around the world,” Participant CEO David Linde said. (PTI)